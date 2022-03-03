.

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in Ekiti State, Hon Bisi Kolawole has reiterated that no individual can come between him and the party leader in the State, former Governor Ayo Fayose, dismissing rumour of rift between them.

In a statement on Thursday, which he personally signed, Kolawole described write-ups being circulated on social media that he said campaign funds should not be released to Fayose as the handiwork of those who are threatened by the impending victory of the PDP in the governorship election.

He said; “Our leader, Ayo Fayose is the one who has by himself financed this project of returning PDP to power in Ekiti State till this moment. By the power of God, he is the one that will finance it to a victorious end.

“We can only keep praying that God will give him more strength because to me, he is a God sent.

“Even while seeking votes from Ekiti people, we will use his achievements while in office as governor to convince the people about our ability to deliver on our electoral promises.

“Those who are writing, thinking they can cause a rift between us can continue, we in the PDP family are not bothered because we already know their antics. And because they have nothing to tell the people, they must keep lying just as they did before the primary election that they lost woefully.

“Before now, it was campaign vehicles of our Local Government Coordinators that they said were withdrawn. But when this did not fly because the public are still seeing the coordinators with their vehicles, performing their functions in their various local councils, they shifted to another lie.

“I am sure that by tomorrow, they will tell another lie now that this one has been burst just like their previous ones.

“PDP members and supporters are therefore urged to keep ignoring all the lies from our detractors and focus on delivering Ekiti State to our party come June 18.”

Vanguard News Nigeria