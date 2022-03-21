..as Yiaga Africa discloses pre-election activities in all Ekiti LGAs



By Gabriel Ewepu



ABUJA- AHEAD of governorship election in Ekiti State, the Commissioner of Police in Ekiti State, CP Tunde Mobayo, Tuesday, commended Yiaga Africa’s role in election observation and integrity displayed in several elections held in and outside Nigeria.



Mobayo stated this during an advocacy visit by the Board and Management of Yiaga Africa’s Watching The Vote team at his office in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.



According to him, the Nigerian Police Force has no option, but to collaborate with Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, like Yiaga Africa.



He also noted that the level of work CSOs carry out in signalling and building early warning systems and providing information is commendable as it that helps to prevent the escalation of election-related violence.



Acknowledging the nature of work Yiaga Africa does to support electoral stakeholders, the CP said it has made it impossible not to collaborate with the organisation, especially ahead of the upcoming governorship election in Ekiti State.



He said: “Your input to Nigeria’s democracy is very fundamental and as important as that of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and the Nigerian Police.



“Your work in the electoral process is important and unique, and your contribution will soften the ground for us.”



He pointed that Yiaga Africa’s intervention in the area of providing information on early warning signals and pre-election observation.



He also stated that it will make the work of the Police easier before, during and after the election, whcih plans are under way to provide adequate security and a peaceful voting environment ahead of the June 18th electoral showpiece.



Meanwhile, Yiaga Africa disclosed that its mission in Ekiti is to observe the entire electoral process from the pre-election environment to the Election Day, and post-election environment.



Speaking on behalf of the organisation, Head of the Yiaga Africa delegation, Ezenwa Nwagwu, said the Police is a strategic partner in the process given that they play a crucial role in ensuring credible and peaceful elections.



According to Nwagwu, Yiaga Africa’s visit to the CP is to ensure a peaceful governorship election.



He said, “The mutuality of our efforts in ensuring peaceful elections in Ekiti State.”



Also speaking was the Head of Knowledge Management and Learning, Yiaga Africa, Safiya Bichi, revealed activities Yiaga Africa would be embarking on before, during and after the election as it will be deploying Long Term Observers, LTO, across all Local Government Areas in the state to observe the pre-election environment.



According to Bichi, the observation will provide information on indicators of electoral violence including hate speech, gender-based violence, and others.



She also made it known that other pre-election activities including preparatory activities of election stakeholders, political parties’ campaigns, voter education, and the involvement of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the electoral process will commence.



As part of its advocacy for a citizens-driven credible and peaceful elections in the state, Yiaga Africa also paid an advocacy visit to the Ewi of Ekiti State, HRM Dr Rufus Adeymo, to chart pathways on how traditional institutions can play crucial roles in boosting citizens’ confidence in the electoral process.



Similarly, the team also engaged the Interparty Advisory Council (IPAC), political parties, Market Women and other key stakeholders in their effort to ensure a credible Ekiti 2022 Governorship election.



Other members of the Yiaga Africa delegation to the CP include Board member, Prof. Nnamdi Aduba; Yiaga Africa’s Election Manager, Paul James; Media Officer, Moshood Isah; Programme Officer, Opeyemi Haruna, and State Focal Point for Ekiti State, Gbenga Adesunloro

RELATED NEWS