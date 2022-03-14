By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has appealed to owners of structures constituting impediment to construction works along the Nsit Ubium-Eket axis of the Eket-Etinan road, to vacate their property to enable the completion the dualised Etinan-Eket Road.

Emmanuel made the appeal at the funeral service in honour of the late Pastor Benjamin Bassey, father of Special Representative to the Governor, Akwa Ibom State Liaison Office, Lagos, Elder Samuel Bassey, in Afaha Atai, Eket local government area.

He lamented that the refusal of people to allow the right of way even after they were compensated was slowing down work on the Road project, stressing that his administration was determined to complete all ongoing projects in the state within record time.

He appreciated the pace of work by CCECC along the Eket-Etinan road and solicited the cooperation of all to complete the thoroughfare.

His words, “If you’ve been given the compensation, please vacate in peace. Those compensations are based on professional valuation. We are a government of peace, we don’t like forcing people out, but please don’t take us for granted.

“We’ve given out money. Some people have collected the money and have refused to leave and that is slowing down the pace of work. So let those people peacefully give us the right of way so that we can finish the work in time.

” I have approximately one year to tidy up all these things and we are determined to tidy up everything we’re doing in the state as soon as possible”.

The governor commiserated with the bereaved family and commended the church for their support in ensuring a befitting funeral, while thanking God for the blessed life of the deceased.

Speaking further he announced a donation of 20 new computer sets for the newly Government Secondary School, Afaha Atai, to ensure the student were groomed to meet up with the latest ICT requirements.

In his homily tagged “Repeating the Mistake of the Past”, the General Superintendent of Qua Iboe Church, Rev. Ekpedeme Effanga, likened the deceased to the Biblical Simeon who never abandoned the altar, but stayed to witness the salvation of God even when not recognized in the line of priesthood.

He urged present day clergymen not to abandon the altar of prayers, intercession and ministry of the gospel for politics, to avoid the mistake of the Biblical Caiaphas who, despite being a High priest was so indulged in politics that he could not discern the coming of Jesus Christ as fulfilment of God’s promise.