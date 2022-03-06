…reiterates support for Hon Isaac Omodewu and Akin Alabi

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been urged to embrace unity and oneness dominant in the party, under the leadership of the chairman of the party, and new executives led by Hon Isaac Omodewu in order to claim the mantle of leadership in Oyo state and retain power in Nigeria come the 2023 gubernatorial/Senatorial and presidential election.

This advice was given yesterday during the maiden general meeting of new party executives held at Egbeda/ Onaara local government area party secretariat in Speaking at the meeting, party leaders including Former Member of the Oyo state House of Assembly, Alhaji Bolomope Ibrahim, Alhaji Biliaminu Ogundele, and the Egbeda Local Government woman leader, Honorable Ronke Adedeji opined that there is no division in the Egbeda/Ona ara constituency , hence charged party members on consensus in handling situations as regards the party. The overall leader of the Party in Egbeda, Baba Asumo was also Present.

Honorable bolomope while speaking about the outstanding performance of the federal lawmaker representing the Constituency at the house of reps, Honorable Akin Alabi , noted that the lawmaker had displayed exceptional qualities of leadership with his representation, empowerment program for women, widows , men and youths and love for all residents within his jurisdiction.

He added that the mammoth crowd seen at the event with the 4 plus 4 display of support for hon.Akin Alabi further shows and affirms the satisfaction and confidence the electorates have in Akin Alabis leadership style and it’s continuity, adding that more achievement was bound to come to the party for both its members and the populace.

However , The party leaders reiterated that there is no faction in APC adding that moves were in place and actions are taken to ensure that the oneness in the party stands.

The ever vibrant and remarkable leader who has brilliantly Represented Egeda /Ona Ara federal constituency, Honorable Akin Alabi while addressing newsmen assured that the All progressive congress APC would retain it credibility and would leave no room for factions.

While commending the massive turn out of party member at the meeting, he added that there is move by the leadership of the party in the state to settles to appeal to aggrieved members to come back home to the beloved party .

In the same vein, Honorable Akin Alabi disclosed that a massive empowerment program is slated to hold soon in a bid to further put smile on the faces of those who have entrusted him with there votes and other members of the constituency.

The high point of the meeting was the welcoming of new members who have decamped from other parties to the All progressive congress APC.