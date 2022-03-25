.

Former governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, has been released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission after spending one week in custody.

Obiano was arrested hours after handing over to his successor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, last Thursday at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on his way to the United States.

On Wednesday, the anti-graft agency granted the former governor administrative bail, while waiting for him to fulfil his bail conditions.

As part of his bail condition, the EFCC also withheld his passport.

Obiano was in EFCC custody over the alleged misappropriation of N42 billion belonging to Anambra State.

Also Read:

“He was arrested for alleged misappropriation of public funds, including, N5 billion Sure-P and N37 billion security vote which was withdrawn in cash. Part of the funds was also allegedly diverted to finance political activities in the state”, Head of Media and Publicity of the EFFC, Wilson Uwujaren, said after the former governor’s arrest.

While in custody, a leaked video of Obiano in shorts drinking water while seated made rounds on the Internet which received immediate condemnation from different quarters.

The EFCC said it had identified its operative who made and published the video and sanctioned him.

Vanguard News Nigeria