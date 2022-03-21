The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has granted the former governor of Anambra state, Chief Willie Obiano, Akpokuedike Aguleri, bail after spending five days in its custody.

Disclosing this on Monday, the Chairman of the Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, opined: “He has been granted bail and we are waiting for him to perfect the bail conditions and everything is going well”.

It would be recalled that Obiano was arrested at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, last Thursday, few hours after he handed over to his successor, Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

The anti-graft agency subsequently transferred him to its office in Abuja for further interrogation.

The former governor, who had been on EFCC’s watchlist, was among other things, accused of misappropriating public funds totalling about N42billion.