Stock photo

By Soni Daniel

Abuja —One Osondu Igwilo, who had been on the watch list of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, since 2018, has been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in Lagos.

The 52-year-old Igwilo, who is the alleged leader of a criminal network of “Catchers,” was reportedly arrested alongside Okafor Chris, Nwodu Emmaunel and John Achukwu at a studio in the Sangotedo area of Lagos for an alleged fraud, money laundering and identity theft to the tune of about $100 million.

A statement by the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said before their arrest, Igwilo and his accomplices had allegedly been involved in an advance-fee scheme that involved false promises of investment funding by individuals, who impersonated some United States, USA, bank officials in person and via the internet.

It was gathered that investigation revealed that those who fell victims of the suspects’ criminal activities were asked to make certain payments before they could receive their funding.

It was also revealed that proceeds of the scheme were allegedly laundered through US bank accounts and diverted back to the alleged perpetrators in Nigeria.

Uwujaren said the suspects would soon be charged to court.