By Soni Daniel

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested no fewer than 17 suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu and Kano states.

A statement by the EFCC Spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, indicates that 11 suspects were nabbed in Kano while six were arrested in Enugu.

Those arrested in Enugu are: Anthony Chimezie, Ezenwaji Chinecherem, Nebo Chisom, Ndubuisi Chukwuebuka, Danyl Kosisochukwu and Ewo Williams, who were all arrested at Mankind Street, Ugwuaji,Enugu based on verified intelligence.

Those arrested in Kano include: Adams Adams Aliyu, Vincent Ellah Sunday, Audu Gabriel, Isah M. Isah, Usman Abdulmumin, Gift Itopa Edward, Joseph C. Ugeh, Sunny O. West, Babajide Usman,Mustapha Muhammed and Babadoke Peter, who were picked in a sting operation in Kano, following credible intelligence on their involvement in cyber-related crimes.

The EFCC statement said preliminary investigations linked them with suspected impersonation, possession of fraudulent documents and defrauding unsuspecting foreign nationals.

Items recovered from the suspects include 12 mobile phones, laptops, five exotic cars and documents.