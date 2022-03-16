.

*** Says Homegrown Approach should be adopted to resolve the crisis, the problems were there before Obaseki Joined the PDP

*** Says ” We do not depend on any Governor, we don’t depend on any President to come and solve our problem.”

*** Calls on Ayu to Reconcile all the PDP factions in Edo State

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Edo South has taken a swipe at external forces that are fuelling the political quagmire rocking the Edo State PDP.

Speaking with Vanguard yesterday in an exclusive interview, Senator Urhoghide who described the external forces as meddlesome interlopers, however, urged them to leave the Edo State PDP alone to nip in the bud, its family problem, adding that it is unfortunate that some external lawmakers, Chairmen and other persons in their bid to satisfy Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State are displaying ignorance on how the PDP in Edo State started.

Urhoghide who recommended a homegrown approach to resolve the crisis in the State PDP, said that the problems were there prior to Governor Godwin Obaseki dumping the All Progressives Congress, APC for the PDP before the governorship election, adding that the problem reared its head from the 2020 Congresses that were conducted were Leaders, Stakeholders were not carried along before the emergence of the State Executives from the ward to the state level.

According to the Senator, as part of moves to resolve the lingering problem, the National Chairman of PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu should as a matter of urgency call for a meeting of every stakeholder of the party, the Governor and the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu.

Urhoghide said, “We do not depend on any governor, we don’t depend on any President to come and solve our problem.

“The solution is to harmonise the old PDP leaders relationship or normalise our relationship. And we then have a common front and say governor, let us now sit down with you and negotiate how we share power.

“The house itself is divided, we need a full homegrown approach, and the formula that must be used is that Dan Orbih and the leaders of PDP in Edo South, North and Central including all other leaders who will be dispassionate to say let us sit down.

“The recipe for it is for us to come down and see them. If those meetings we are going to hold back home in Edo, the national one to sit down and superintend over it like INEC will supervise any meeting of the political party, let them see how it goes, they will know the truth about all of these.

“Let us assuage the feelings of some these leaders about some of those Congresses. I felt bad about these congresses because my Senatorial chairman was changed.

“The National Working Committee, NEC has to reconcile the factions, there are the old leaders in PDP that are not happy.

“The aspect that is worrisome with due respect to governor Wike, if he knows the details of this, and he believes, we know his relationship with Dan Orbih, but for him to have this part with the governor because of what the Deputy said is not too okay. The part of it which they are going to see which nobody will enjoy is the division that is in the original PDP. We are moving into the election and everybody is going to hold his forte.

“I want to tell external forces, Meddlesome interlopers to leave us alone, they should not come into our issue.”

Speaking earlier on how the Edo PDP crisis started, Urhoghide said, “We were already divided before the governor came. We must speak the truth to these issues. It was not that because Obaseki came that the problem started or that he came to destabilise PDP.

“These leaders, any solution we want try to find, they need you to be appeased. We need to appeal to them if it is not possible to reverse those things that happened at that time.

“When the governor to says I met a divided PDP, to a large extent he is correct because there was no time leaders from Edo state sat down as we were doing it before to consider who was going where and who should be put in positions.

“When Obaseki came, the first thing he said was to let us unify all. The old PDP that I met and those that are coming with him, let all of us get unified so that we can now put our differences aside and he can now make his appointments into his government.

“Let there be peace among those of us in PDP and those that came with the governor. It is not really a situation that calls for any external undue influence. It was not Obaseki coming into the party that started the problem. Today we would still be having the problem and that is why we are saying, we need a homegrown approach, solution to our problems.”

Recall that both Governor Obaseki of Edo State and Governor Nyesom Wike, both of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP are currently at daggers draw over purported verbal attacks on the deputy governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu by the latter for threatening to quit the party if their supporters were not integrated fully into the PDP.

The two PDP governors are ‘fighting because of a comment made by Shaibu, suggesting that many supporters of Obaseki, who defected with the governor from the All Progressives Congress (APC), to the PDP are not happy and did not feel accepted into the new party.

Shaibu had asked the national leadership of the PDP to “integrate” his supporters and those of Governor Obaseki into the party, threatening that there are possibilities of an exodus.

Following the statements by the Edo State Deputy Governor, Governor Wike on his part was not happy and consequently lampooned Shaibu, calling him an ingrate.

Wike had also asked the National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, to constitute a disciplinary committee against the Deputy Governor of Edo State, warning that if this was not done, he (Wike) would invoke sanctions of the party against the deputy governor.

