By Henry Umoru, Abuja

Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Senator Matthew Urhoghide (PDP, Edo South) has taken a swipe at external forces fuelling the political quagmire rocking Edo State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Speaking with Vanguard, yesterday, Urhoghide, who described the external forces as meddlesome interlopers, urged them to leave the Edo State PDP alone to nip in the bud, its family problem.

He said it was unfortunate that some external lawmakers, chairmen and other persons in their bid to satisfy Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State were displaying ignorance on how the PDP in Edo State started.

Urhoghide, who recommended a home-grown approach to resolve the crisis in the state PDP, said the problems were there prior to Governor Godwin Obaseki dumping the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the PDP before the governorship election.

According to him, the problem reared its head from 2020 congresses conducted where leaders, stakeholders were not carried along before the emergence of the state executives from the ward to the state level.

Urhoghide said: “We do not depend on any governor, we don’t depend on any president to come and solve our problem.

“The solution is to harmonise the old PDP leaders relationship or normalising our relationship. And we then have a common front and say governor, let us now sit down with you and negotiate how we share power.

“The house itself is divided, we need a full home grown approach, and the formula that must be used is that Dan Orbih and the leaders of PDP in Edo South, North and Central, including all other leaders should be dispassionate to say let us sit down.

“The recipe for it is for us to come down and see them. Those meetings we are going to hold back home in Edo, the national must sit down to superintend over, the likes of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, supervises meeting of political parties, let them see how it goes, they will know the truth about the whole matter.

“Let us assuage the feelings of some leaders about some of those congresses. I felt bad about these congresses because my senatorial chairman was changed. The National Working Committee, NEC, has to reconcile the factions, there are the old leaders in PDP that are not happy”.

