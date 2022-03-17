By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – BECAUSE of the economic viability and population, students of Okpella descent in Etsako East local government area of Edo State have requested that the Edo State government cite the proposed airport in Edo North Senatorial District in Okpella even as they alleged that some influential people were trying to move the project to their neigbhour, Uzairue which is in Etsako West local government area.



This request is contained in a letter written and addressed to Governor Godwin Obaseki by the National Association of Okpella Students (NAOS).



The students in the letter dated February 18th 2022 which was signed by the National President and Secretary-General, Comrade Afegbua Jafaru and Comrade Luke James, and made available to Vanguard on Sunday said they became concerned about the purported plot from the content of the letter of approval from the Federal Ministry of Aviation marked Ref. No. FMA/ADD/402/S.42/C.9/1/12 dated 16th December, 2021 where the Ministry stated that the proposed airport would be situated in “Uzairue/Okpella in Etsako West local government area”

Part of the letter reads “We write to humbly solicit the Edo State Government under your leadership as the Executive Governor and Chief Executive Officer of the State to kindly consider Okpella to house the airport as we unveil reasons why it should be built in Okpella and not Uzarrue because news flying in the air has it that certain men in power are trying to influence the Airport to Uzairue.



“Sir, believing in your fair governance characterized by integrity and equity as the Executive Governor of the State, we kindly request that the airport proposed to be built in Edo North, should be situated in a place

that is economically, populationally and socially enriched, both in landmass and apparently Okpella is the subject here”



Recall that a few weeks ago, the people of Okpella including politicians, youth groups, women groups, and the traditional leaders addressed a press conference where they raised similar concerns.