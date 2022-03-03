By Gabriel Enogholase, Benin

Edo State government has disclosed that it was partnering the Federal Government, security agencies and other relevant stakeholders in the oil and gas sector to tackle the issues of long queues, adulteration and hike in the price of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, in the state.

State Commissioner for Mining, Oil and Gas, Ethan Uzamere, said this, yesterday, in Benin City, during an emergency stakeholders’ meeting with Executives of Nigerian Mainstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, MOMAN; Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC.

Uzamere, while stressing the need for uniformity in the price of PMS across the state, assured the stakeholders of the state government’s open-door policy, urging the stakeholders to maintain a reasonable price margin for PMS being sold to Edo citizens.

He frowned at the price disparity among petroleum marketers, noting that the Ministry of Mining, Oil and Gas, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, would guard against product racketeering and ensure conformity with the agreed price benchmark.

ALSO READ: Adegoke’s murder: Adedoyin, others arrive court amidst tight security

He disclosed that the government would intensify efforts to ensure more supply and distribution of PMS across the state, reassuring that measures would be put in place to properly monitor the supply and distribution of petroleum products assigned to the state in order to avoid diversion.

He said, “The state will partner federal agencies, security agencies and other relevant stakeholders to make sure we tackle the issues of long queues, adulterated PMS and the high price of the product being sold to members of the public.

“We also want to call on the petroleum marketers, especially IPMAN to make sure they regulate the price margins with which their members are selling the product to the populace.”

He urged petroleum marketers to reduce their pump price to the agreed benchmark pending when the state gets more supply of PMS.

He advised them to collaborate with the state government and other relevant stakeholders to ensure a hitch-free supply chain.

Vanguard News Nigeria