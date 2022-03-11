By Ozioruva Aliu

Three persons have been remanded for two weeks in a Benin Correctional Centre over the invasion and destruction of Christ Embassy Church land situated in Benin City, the Edo State capital and assaulting of Pastor Godfrey Esiegbe, Chief Superintendent of Police Clement Aikpokpo and Desmond Apebeen.

The suspects are Mr. Sunny Ibude, 50; Monday Osabohien, 42; and Godspower Igbinosun, 36, and they were docked before Justice Efe of Benin Criminal Court One on a 12 count charge.

The trio and others now at large were alleged to have between February 18 to March 10, in a manner likely to cause breach of peace, unlawfully entered into Loveworld Crusade Ground also known as Christ Embassy, Km 10, Benin-Sapele Road, measuring 217,565 hectares covered by Certificate of Occupancy No. EDSR 16894 dated January 25, 2010.

In Charge No. B/CO/545M/2022 between the Commissioner of Police and the three defendants, the accused were also accused of possession of firearms and were also charged with attempting to promote native war.

According to Mr I.E. Ekibade of the Legal/prosecution section of the State Criminal Department, Benin, Ibude, Osabohien, and Igbinosun are also accused of willful and unlawful damage of building fence valued at N5 million, belonging to Christ Embassy.

The case has been adjourned to March 29 for mention.

