By Ozioeuva Aliu

BENIN CITY – IN what look like a twist of fate, a 24 years old former victim of human trafficking, Ese Glory Edomwonyi has been sentenced to one-year imprisonment for the same offence that she was rescued from at Seme borders a few years ago while being trafficked by a suspected human trafficker.

A statement by the Commander, National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffic in Persons and other related matters (NAPTIP), Benin Zonal Command, Nduka Nwanwenne said Edomwonyi who is a housewife and mother of five was arraigned in charge No: B/NAPTIP/9C/2022, before Hon. Justice Irele lfeje of Court 3, Criminal Division of the Edo State High Court Benin city.

The statement said she was charged for engaging in acts of trafficking in persons contrary to Section 13 (4)c of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act 2015. The defendant pleaded guilty to the offence.

“Mrs. Edomwonyi, who is also known as Mama Gift recruited a 14-year old girl, Miss X, for her sister Lovette, who resides in Burkina Faso.

“On arrival at Burkina Faso, the victim was subjected to beatings, denial of food, and slavery when she objected initially to engage in prostitution. She was later sold to another lady who forced her into prostitution, thereby losing her virginity. The traffickers collected all her earrings.

“The victim was later rescued after the arrest of the convict who was sentenced to one-year jail term with an option to pay N300, 000 fine.”