By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN— EDO State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Joan Oviawe, has reportedly demoted Imaguero Senior Secondary School Principal in Oredo Local Government Area of the state over alleged altercation between her and the principal.

Investigation revealed that the principal of the school (names withheld) over fear of further victimization, was demoted to a classroom teacher over alleged ‘personal disagreement’ between them when the commissioner visited the school on March 21, 2022.

Vanguard gathered that trouble started for the female principal when she had difficulties while trying to put the school generator on during the biometric registration exercise for the West African Senior Secondary School Examinations, WASSCE, candidates.

It was learned that the principal was demoted after a minor argument without any query in line with the civil service rules.

However, attempt to reach the principal for reaction failed as she cannot be reached.

One of the teachers in the school accused Mrs. Oviawe of using intimidation to keep the demoted principal in check and weaken solidarity against the ‘unpopular decision.’

The source also accused the commissioner of high-handedness, intimidation and fighting several unseen enemies in the ministry since she was appointed as Chairman of State University Basic Education Board, SUBEB, before her elevation as the state Commissioner for Education.

Reacting to the incident via a text message, the Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Joan Oviawe, challenged the demoted principal to disclose details of what happened.

According to Oviawe, “Why would I have a personal disagreement with a teacher? That is ludicrous. The teacher should please state what happened.”