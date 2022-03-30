APC logo

By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin City

The Edo State Chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, has said it would not participate in the April 19, 2022 local government elections in the state as it faulted the new Edo State Independent Electoral Commission, EDSIEC, Law, saying it does not conform with Electoral Act of 2022.

Speaking through its Publicity Secretary, Peter Uwadiae, yesterday, the party said it was worrisome that a democratically elected government would engage in activities that run contrary to the law.

He alleged that there was no provision in this year’s budget to run an election that would require a humongous amount.

Uwadiae said: “The most important part of the law, 90 days notice to the parties, has now been shortened to 20 days, which should not have been done without the input of the people.

“In conducting the election, there must be a synergy between the Electoral Act and EDSIEC law. In other words, the provision of the EDSIEC law should not run contrary to the provisions of the Electoral Act. And if the law runs contrary to the Act, the Electoral Act should take precedence.

“We are very worried that a governor elected democratically will no longer preserve the tenet of democracy. That portends danger for us as Edo people. The APC is boycotting the election because of this aberration.

“The new Electoral Act 2022 shows that the local government election is no longer a jamboree. It has been taken beyond the governors sitting in their offices or bedroom and reel out figures for each local government.”

