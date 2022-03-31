By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin City

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday reversed itself as it declared that it would participate in the local government area election in the state fixed for April 15.

Addressing a press conference at the end of a meeting at the State Secretariat of the party in Benin City, the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Barr. Peter Uwadia-Igbinigie said that APC is fully prepared and will participate in the elections as directed by the national leadership of the party.

He said, “The Edo State APC emerged from an emergency meeting. Prior to now, we had said we will not participate in the elections.

“But the National leadership of our party has decided that we should participate despite our misgivings such as budgetary provisions for the exercise among other issues.

“We are already prepared and ready to go into the elections headlong. We had said before that anytime the PDP government in the State is ready to conduct a free fair and credible elections into the Local governments, we are ready to present our best. This is still our position.

“We are using this opportunity to call on all our members across the State from the wards to the Local governments, to brace up and liaise with their respective Executive committees on how they will present themselves as candidates for councillorship or Council chairman”.

Vanguard News Nigeria