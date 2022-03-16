By Ozioruva Aliu



BENIN CITY – EDO state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday said the fourteen state lawmakers elected on its platform but have not been able to perform their legislative functions because of the controversy that has trailed the inauguration of the house since 2019 would get automatic tickets to contest for the 2023 house of assembly election except those who choose otherwise.



State Secretary of the party, Lawrence Okah stated this in Benin City during the official declaration of interest by Hon Osaro Obazee to vie for the party’s ticket to contest for the House of Representatives into the Oredo Federal Constituency.



He said: “The fourteen lawmakers from our party have the right of first refusal because of the way they were treated by the government of Godwin Obaseki, that is what we have said because despite all they have passed through, they have remained with the APC.



“Osaro Obazee has done well, he has been the mayor of the city, he has done very well and this is for people to learn that patriotism is very important, we know what he did when he was chairman of Oredo local government area”



On his part, Obazee said he decided to contest because the people need improved representation and that his antecedent coupled with alleged disenchantment on the ruling Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), he would win the election if he gets the ticket of the APC.



He said “I am a consultant in political affairs in my local government, I am not trying to praise myself but I am coming from the grassroots and I have done my sampling so I am not afraid that if I get the ticket of the party I will be contesting a ruling government because even within them, we have done sampling of opinion and they have said severally that they are dissatisfied with the leadership of their party in government today so what that means is that it creates opportunity for people like us that are contesting to reach out to them and we have done a very serious home work and we believe the election will be won. My antecedents were there when I was a local government chairman.”