…says no more export of raw Kaolin with processing cluster

…as Bauchi Gov hails FG’s over processing cluster project

By Gabriel Ewepu

THE Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc Olamilekan Adegbite, has disclosed that processed Kaolin will meet demands in pharmaceutical, cosmetics and paint industries.

Adegbiti stated this while on inspection of the Kaolin Processing Plant in Bagurja/Sabuwa Gwaram, kaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

He also explained while on a visit to the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, that the Kaolin Processing Cluster in Alkaleri along with other clusters in the six geopolitical zones is part of Federal Government’s efforts to stimulate the economy after the adverse effects of Covid 19 pandemic.

He added that similar processing cluster projects are ongoing in the six geopolitical zones to add value to various minerals following develop the mineral that is in abundance in different zones of the federation and demonstrate possibilities to would-be investors that they can replicate the processing plant in another belt, taking advantage of what is been produced there.

He said: “We have kaoline here and that is why we have decided to process here so that you don’t have to be transporting them a long way, so the plant is in the middle of a kaoline belt where a lot of people, artisanal miners who mine kaoline can just bring it here for processing in their hybrid way.

“As a demonstration of that, we chose to use the money that we received to establish processing centers in the six geopolitical zones of the country as a result of which the one for Northeast Zone has been established in Bauchi.

“Establishment of Kaolin processing plant in Bauchi would put an end to exportation of raw Kaolin and importation of industrial grade Kaolin for pharmaceutical companies in the country.

“Kaolin is used in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, paint industries including development of the area, as Kaolin is found in different parts of Bauchi, especially in Alkaleri Local Government Area.

“We will fulfill our responsibility in respect of the provisions of the Constitution, we will ensure that community relations, community engagement is good so that investors will come in and of course as a sub national, nobody stops us from owning and participating in mining activities.

“If we have been working like this as federal officers, then things would not have been the way it is, public officers would have been in positions to know precisely what is happening outside the comfort zones of their offices and here you are, in spite of the insecurity, the perception and negative narratives, you have shown yourself as a patriot”, he said.