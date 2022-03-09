…say sectoral reforms will serve as panacea to youth

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA-THE African Economic Research Consortium, AERC, in collaboration with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, NESG, Tuesday, released findings on drivers of unemployment.

The Chief Executive Officer, NESG, ‘Laoye Jaiyeola, who represented by Head of Research and Chief Economist, NESG, Dr Olusegun Omisakin, during the workshop with the theme ‘Sectoral Development: Assessing the Conditions that Drive Youth Unemployment in key Sectors of the Nigerian Economy’ said the workshop is aimed at disseminating key findings on drivers of unemployment and provide a platform to deliberate and share perspectives towards improving youth unemployment in Nigeria.

According to him, the research from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) states that 63 percent of Nigerians between the ages of 13 and 34 are underemployed or unemployed and that youth unemployment has resulted in militancy, kidnapping, political thuggery, armed robbery, prostitution, and other vices.

Meanwhile, the NESG boss said the study used a sectoral approach to investigate youth unemployment in Nigeria and “the need for sectoral reforms in manufacturing, trade, education, health, and ICT, noting that the sectors will champion industrialization strengthen the value chain and promote inclusive growth.”

Also in a remark, the Research Manager, AERC, Dianah Ngui Muchai, pointed out that youth unemployment remains a significant problem for Africa.

According to Muchai, one in three young people are employed but often engaged in poor-quality jobs, making them vulnerable to job losses and poverty.

In a presentation about the research findings, an Agricultural Consultant, AERC, Sarah Edewor, disclosed that females assist males and help to increase remittances, which male employment was driven by the manufacturing and services sectors.

Edewor also made it known that the trade sector provided more employment opportunities for females.

However, she pointed that the major constraint that serves as an impediment to investment in Nigeria include access to finance, poor electricity services, and the monster called corruption.

Meanwhile, during the panel discussion, Senior Manager, Global Government Relations & Public Policy, Nigeria & Africa Expansion Markets, Procter & Gamble, Ridwan Sorunke, asserted that for the manufacturing sector to drive significant growth, a resounding economic development must be sustained.

Sorunke said foreign exchange devaluation, policy inconsistency, and infrastructural deficit have been a bane to the development of the country’s manufacturing sector.

Managing Partner of Sahel Consulting, Temi Adegoroye, lamented that Nigeria as a country lacks talents and a talent-skill gap in the formal and informal sectors of the Nigerian Economy.

The Managing Director, Edo State Public Service Academy, Precious Ajoonu, said that there was a need to mainstream gender issues and having gender support groups that cuts across the strata of society will aid representation and economic growth.

The Country Manager/Deputy MD, OCP Africa Fertilizer Nigeria Limited, Caleb Usoh, maintained that the need for inter-sectoral collaboration to create an environment that will boost productivity and employment remains key.

Usor also called on the private and public sectors to work together in order to improve the operating environment that would facilitate job creation, increase employment opportunities for youths and enhance the nation’s economic growth.

The workshop being organised by AERC and NESG was characterized by research expertise and knowledge, informed debate, and discussions, and it attracted various groups of stakeholders, including policymakers, academics, health sector workers, students, and the media.

The workshop provided a platform for the dissemination, analysis and discussion of the research findings in the Nigerian space targeting policymakers and key stakeholders that can drive policy implementation in Nigeria and share feedback on the study for AERC to relay back to their stakeholder partners.