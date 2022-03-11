.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A new seed entity, ECOBasic Seed Company, capable of bridging the existing gap in early generation seeds production in Nigeria has debuted with promises to drive the seed sector in the sub-region with the production of high quality and pure seeds.

Mr Brighton Karume, Managing Director, ECOBasic Seed Company said at a press conference in Kaduna that currently, over 90 per cent of the Early Generation Seed (EGS) – breeder and foundation seed – sourced in Nigeria are from research institutions.

“However, these research institutions struggle to meet the rising demand for high-quality foundation seed from seed companies due to inadequate financial and technical support. This has a huge impact on the productivity and profitability of indigenous seed companies which ultimately limits farmers’ access to high-quality seeds,” Mr Karume said.

The Managing Director said that closing the national maize production and demand gap requires concerted efforts by players across the value chain.

“At the core of this effort is the need to accelerate awareness and widespread use of improved, disease-resistant hybrid maize seed varieties that can resist striga and fall armyworm infestation thereby boosting yield. It all starts with the right seed.”

Karume said that Nigeria can double its maize production and achieve self-sufficiency if 50 per cent of maize farmers across the country adopt hybrid maize varieties.

According to him, only 10 per cent of Nigerian farmers plant hybrid varieties, a situation that had made it impossible for the country to meet the national demand. “IF 50 per cent of farmers adopt and plant hybrid varieties, this singular act can double the country’s maize yield from the current ~2 mt/ha to over 4 mt/ha thereby causing annual production to increase to about 20 mi mt.”

He said ECOBasic Seed Company was established to ensure supply of foundation seed solutions to local seed companies with the objective to produce and supply foundation seed of the highest quality and purity for the Nigerian and West African sub region. It’s a business-to-business model where ECOBasic Seed will sell foundation seed to seed companies for their certified seed production that is used by farmers.

He said ECOBasic will focus on production of genetically pure foundation seed so that the true potential of the hybrids is realized, transform OPV seed maize companies to produce hybrid maize seed.

ECOBasic Seed Company was established by the Africa Agriculture Technology Fund (AATF), Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) and the Seed Entrepreneurs Association of Nigeria (SEEDAN) to produce and supply foundation seed of the highest quality and purity to seed companies in West Africa.

His words : "As you may be aware we started operations last year as a business entity in Nigeria.Why was ECOBasic established? To ensure supply of foundation seed solutions to local seed companies the Africa Agriculture Technology Fund (AATF), Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) and the Seed Entrepreneurs Association of Nigeria (SEEDAN) decided to support the establishment of a private for-profit foundation seed entity ECOBasic Foundation Seed Company."

" The entity's business objective is to produce and supply foundation seed of the highest quality and purity for the Nigerian market. It's a business-to-business model where ECOBasic Seed will sell foundation seed to seed companies for their certified seed production that is used by farmers.

The enabling environment required for the early generation seed supply to be functional are the external factors – seed policy, grain market, seed market, seed sector governance."

“What gap has ECOBasic come to fill?

To provide quality and sustainable foundation seed solutions to seed companies producing certified seed

To increase the productivity and profitability of both Seed Companies and farmers in NigeriaTo catalyze the development of hybrid maize seed adoption rate in Nigeria,”

“What services will it be providing?

Genetically pure foundation seed so that the true potential of the hybrids is realized

Hybrid seed production agronomy information to its primary customers, the seed companies

Demand creation through the increased awareness of customers on the benefits of hybrid seed

To transform OPV seed maize companies to produce hybrid maize seed.”

“What will be its coverage area?

In the short – medium term ECOBasic will concentrate in Nigeria whilst in the long run it will serve the greater ECOWAS Region. It will target indigenous and international seed companies that produce certified hybrid seed and other crops.”

“What crops will it be focusing on?

Currently, ECOBasic is focusing on foundation seed for hybrid seed maize production and other crops will soon follow.”