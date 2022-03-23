Four customers of Ecobank Nigeria Limited, including Ikeanyi Ugwu representing FCT/Northern Region; Mr and Mrs Bidemi Adeboye, representing Lagos Region; Oghogho Ikede, representing Midwest and South West Region; and Theodore Scott-Emuakpor representing South East, and South South have emerged grand prize winners of N1 million each in the Ecobank Super Rewards Scheme Season 2.

The four months campaign which ran between November 2021 and February 2022 had also seen a total of 800 customers winning N25,000 weekly in batches of fifty per week. Seasons 1 and 2 of the Super Rewards Campaign have produced a total of 8 Millionaires and 1600 customers winning N25,000 weekly.

Announcing the winners in Lagos, Head, Consumer Banking, Korede Demola-Adeniyi, said the Super Reward Season 2 campaign was introduced due to popular demand by customers, stressing that it was also to reward more customers for their loyalty and dedication to the pan African Bank. According to her, “For us as a bank, we take great delight in making our customers happy all the time.

The Super Reward Season 2 was introduced to reward more of our customers because they deserve it. It is also part of our commitment to maintain industry leadership in rewarding its customers. Both Seasons 1 and 2 have produced a total of 8 Millionaires and 1600 customers winning N25,000 weekly in batches of fifty per week. We are excited because our customers are happy with us.”

She encouraged those that are yet to open account with the bank to do so now in order to experience the ultimate banking convenience made possible by their state-of-the-art digital platforms and numerous products and services with great benefits.

On how the millionaires and other winners emerged, Demola-Adeniyi, said “We segmented the country into four regions including Lagos, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and North, Mid-west/Southwest and South South/Southeast regions where one millionaire emerged based on highest net deposit inflow and transaction count within the campaign duration.

The spread of the beneficiaries across customer segments and geographical locations is a clear indication that the bank is accepted all over the country. On a weekly basis, 50 customers with the highest deposit and transaction count were rewarded with N25,000 each. In all, 800 customers benefited during the four months campaign period of the Season 2.

Recall that Ecobank Nigeria in March last year launched the Super Rewards Scheme to give its customers an opportunity to earn different cash gifts monthly, with four of them becoming millionaires at the end of the four months campaign.

The success of the campaign followed by customers’ demand led to the introduction of Season 2. Both Seasons 1 and 2 have produced a total of 8 Millionaires and 1600 customers winning N25,000 weekly in batches of fifty per week.