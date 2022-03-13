.

…we are not in support of Abuja or facebook Governor

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

IT was indeed a show of solidarity as a large number of indigenes of Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, including the kith and kin of the member, representing Afikpo North/South Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Iduma Igariwey, trooped out in their numbers to rally support for Governor David Umahi-led’s administration in the State.

Hon. Idu Igariwey of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP is said to have been nominated by his party to take over the seat of power in the State, following the ruling of an Abuja Federal High Court, recently.

The people of the State demonstrated their resolve and support for Governor David Umahi, not minding the ruling of an Abuja Federal High Court, which sacked him, and his Deputy, Dr Kelechi Igwe from office two weeks ago.

They were seen marching around major roads and streets within the LGA, with placards having various inscriptions and chanting solidarity songs for the Governor and his Deputy.

Addressing the crowd at the Council Headquarters in Afikpo,

the Chairman of the Council, Oby Oko Enyim pointed out the solidarity rally was “meant to give assurance to the Governor that we are solidly behind him, against all odds and that we do not support any other person coming through the door.”

“Afikpo North is for David Nweze Umahi. You have proved to us that you people do not belong to a kangaroo Governor. That we cannot be reduced to the governorship by appointment.

“Today, we want to tell the Governor of Ebonyi State, that we are Solidly behind him. The entire Afikpo North and APC are for David Umahi. You can see it by the large number of people that came out for this solidarity rally.

“The South cannot change the power rotation that is ongoing. By 2023, the people of the South zone would have finished their own tenure. We are a people that are organized. We are total APC.”

Also, an indigene of Afikpo and Commissioner for Business Development, Hon. Ukie Ezeali, emphasized that the entire Afikpo North was for the All Progressives Congress, APC and the Governor of the State.

“The entire Afikpo North is for APC. We are going from Community to Community to show solidarity for our Governor. There’s no other Governor like David Umahi. David Umahi will finish his Government come 2023. We will do a smooth transition to another Government.”

Others who spoke during the rally, including the Chairman of SUBEB, High Chief Hyacinth Ikpor, Chief Donatus Ajah, expressed hope that the present judicial crisis affecting the Governor and his Deputy would soon be a thing of the past.