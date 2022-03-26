Obinna Ogba

Anayo Okoli, Enugu

The member representing Ebonyi Central Senatorial district in the Senate, Obinna Ogba on Thursday said that his chances of becoming the next governor of Ebonyi State in 2023 are very bright.

Ogba, who picked his governorship nomination form in Abuja, landed at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu Thursday afternoon to a tumultuous reception from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members from Ebonyi where he spoke with reporters.

He said, “I have picked my form to contest for the governorship position of my dear state, Ebonyi on the platform of the PDP. I want to tell you that my chances in this race are as bright as anything. This business of politics, we did not start it today.

“Without being told, you know that Ebonyi people have been yearning for me. And I have already presented myself to them.“Those contesting with me know that I’m going to beat them. Even if you ask them, they will tell you I will beat them.”

The senator who captioned his campaign slogan, ‘Ebonyi Will be Happy Again’ had during his declaration of his intention to run for governorship election, frowned at the level of poverty and youth unemployment in the state and pledged to develop programmes that would change the narrative if elected the governor in 2023.

“Our government will be basically welfarist and building the capacity of our economy so that we can provide jobs for the youths, make Ebonyi attractive, suitable and secure for businesses,” Ogba said, adding that he would focus on rural development.

