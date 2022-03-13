MODERN Babylon, also known in Revelation 17:5, as Mystery, Babylon the great, the Mother of harlots and abominations of the earth, inherited all her ungodly festivities, from Ancient Babylon, one of which is Easter festivity.

Easter is a Chaldean word, pronounced as ISHTAR. It is also called Ashtaroth. It is a goddess known as the queen of heaven. And so, all the cakes made during Easter festival, are made to the queen of heaven, as written in Jeremiah 7:18-20. The anger and fury of God was poured upon the children of Israel, who made cakes unto this queen of heaven.

Easter (Ishtar) or Ashtaroth had been the object of worship in Ancient Babylon before Christ was born. The worship of Ashtaroth/Easter by children of Israel, also provoked the anger of God, as written in Judges 2:13-14: “And they forsook the Lord and worshipped Baal and Asharoth. And the anger of the Lord was hot against Israel and He delivered them into the hands of spoilers that spoiled them, and sold them into the hands of their enemies round about, so that they could not any longer stand before their enemies.”

Even though, the word Easter is found in Acts 12:3, yet it has nothing to do with the Christian faith, neither is it a Christian name. The pagans were celebrating Easter, when King Herod, an ungodly king, apprehended Peter and kept him in prison, intending that after their Easter festival, he would bring Peter out to the people.

The Jews’ Passover, the days of unleavened bread, which Moses commanded all the Jews to observe yearly, also were being observed during this pagan festive season. But the church, as at that time, was under serious persecution by the Jews and King Herod, during which the king killed James the brother of John, the disciples of Jesus.

The people of God do err, not knowing the scripture, because there is no record in the Scripture, that Jesus rose from the sepulcher on “Easter” day. The only record, that we have in the scripture, is that Jesus rose on the first day of week – Mark 16:2. And this day is known in Revelation 1:10, as The Lord’s Day, a day, when all believers in Christ are expected to observe and worship the Risen Christ.

And it should not be a day for reveling, banqueting or feastings, when believers in Christ will sit down to eat, drink and dance, under the guise of celebrating the resurrection of Christ. This is idolatry, against which believers in Christ are warned, by the Spirit of God in 1 Corithians 10:7: “Neither be ye idolaters as were some of them: as it is written. The people sat down to eat and drink, and rose up to play.”

All believers in Christ are commanded by the God of heaven, in Revelation 18:4-5, that they should come out of this Modern Babylon, by refusing to take part in any of her ungodly festivities, such as Easter, Christmas, Valentine, New year celebrations, Cross-over night, et cetera.

•Christian Gospel Church (The Truth Centre), 4 Christian Gospel Avenue, Beside Psychiatric Hospital, Uselu, Benin City, Edo State

Email:[email protected]

Telephone: +234(0) 7052061135, +234(0)9030731406

Website: www.cgc.thetruthcentre.com

Vanguard News Nigeria