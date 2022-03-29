In the first leg tie of the FIFA World Cup play-off in Kumasi, Ghana, the Black Stars surprised the Super Eagles with their robust play, but

Ademola Lookman says that will not be the case when both teams clash later today at the Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja.

Lookman who made his debut for the Super Eagles in Kumasi said: “Ghana are a strong team, very competitive and physical. We expect that, but we’ll be ready.

“This is a special event, a special moment, the expectations are high. For us, it’s about winning and giving our best in the match,” Lookman added.

Speaking on his first outing with the Super Eagles, he stated that it was just natural he represented Nigeria.

“Both my parents are Nigerians, and I’ve always seen this [representing Nigeria] as a possibility. I came to Nigeria, frequently when I was much younger.

“I am familiar with the people and have built up a family here, so the switch from England to Nigeria is not an unusual one for me. I am glad I made the switch.”