By Dennis Agbo

The Minister for Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has disclosed that with the introduction of Enhanced e-Passport, touting, racketerring and corruption in the process of procuring International passports have been put behind Nigerians.

He therefore urged Nigerians to brand anybody requesting for money to process passports for them as thieves and should be treated as such.

The minister disclosed that what one required to process the passport in his house are internet enabled computers or smart phones, National Identify Number, NIN, and ability to operate the internet, adding one can only go the Immigration Service office on invitation for direct capture and collection of the passport.

Aregbesola made the disclosure when he unveiled the Enhanced E-passport in the South East and commissioning of the passport production centre at Enugu, on Wednesday.

He however disclosed that no less that 250, 000 passports have remained uncollected in the Nigeria Immigration offices, adding that the enhanced E-passport production takes a maximum of six weeks to be ready for a new passport, while renewal of passport takes three weeks.

Aregbesola said: “You don’t need anybody again to get passport. it’s so easy that you only come to the office for capture. Anybody who asks you for money to process your passport, call him a thief. You can complete the process in your house, pay online and you will be given a date for capture.

“What is important is your NIN. We want to eliminate corruption, racketerring and scam in passport process. it’s not only in Enugu alone it’s in all states. All you need to do is to fill the form online and remember you can be arrested for inducing our staff.

“The latest technology in passport is here and there are only few countries that have it. Your passports can no longer be counter fitted and the production takes maximum of six weeks.The Igbo who are international business men are best fitted for the new passport. All passports waiting for production will now be produced in few weeks. We have over 250,000 uncollected passports.”

He further disclosed that about three million passports have bees issued between 2019 and this year, stressing that one does not need touts again to process a passport.

“The touts are against you and against the system. There is no gain again in passport recreterring and very soon we will make the filling processing electronic. This is to curb corruption and crime. A new face has come in passport processing. You don’t need any help except you are an illiterate. It can be done with phones and very soon you can track your application to know where it is.”

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Simon Ortunanya expressed the state government’s happiness with the ministry of Interior to ensure passports become available.

The Governor also said it will partner with the Nigeria Immigration Service to ensure that the esthetics of it’s Enugu office is enhanced with tree plantings.

