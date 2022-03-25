… adjourns case to April 4 for ruling

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A Kaduna High Court presiding over the case between Durbar hotel and agents of the Kaduna State Government has on Thursday, cautioned the Counsel representing government agencies in court, saying it would not tolerate the manner he spoke before the judge.

The Counsel, SS Umaru Esq, later admitted and pleaded in court that his action was not unconnected with his passion for his work and the case he was representing.

The presiding judge, Justice Hannatu Balogun appealed for decorum during court session and allowed the Counsels argued on the matter before adjourning the case to April 4 for ruling.

Lead Counsel to Durbar hotel and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria ( SAN), Dr. Reuben Atabo said in an interview that ” we brought a motion to amend the Writ of Summons and Statement of Claim.”

” When we filed the action on the 16th of January 2020,we claimed N1.2 billion. But at the time we filed the action, the quantity surveyor had not given us the estimate of what it would take to bring Durbar hotel back to life.”

” That has been done and as soon as that was done, we have amended our claim that the cost of bringing Durbar hotel now to the level it should be, should be over N11.5 billion.”

“The Defendant felt that amendment is over reaching. You are aware that sometimes in October, the court had held that Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Agency, and Kaduna State Urban Planning and Authority, the name, once there is a mix up, is a misnomer and that we can come by way of motion to reflect the name. That’s what we have done,” he said.

Dr. Atabo said he was okay with the pace of the case, even as the court adjourned the matter to the 4th of April for ruling.

“Whichever way the ruling goes, the matter will proceed in to hearing,” he said”.