By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

THE Abacha family through its counsel to Durbar Hotel Plc, Kaduna, Dr. Reuben Atabo, SAN, is claiming special damage of N11, 509,399,355. 44 for the value of the property allegedly demolished in January 2020 by the Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir el-Rufai and other officials and agencies of the state government.

The Abacha family had in a motion on notice dated March 10, 2022, at the State High Court, SHC, also claimed N200 million for trespass on the property. Dr. Atabo also asked the SHC presided over by Justice Hannatu Balogun for a mandatory order of injunction to set aside “all steps and all procedures so far taken by the defendants, their agents, privies and representatives in whatever manner and/or relating to the transfer of the plaintiff’s property lying and situate at No. 1 Independence Way, Kaduna, Kaduna State to a third party.

“An order of injunction restraining the defendants, their agents, servants, privies and whosoever from transferring, assigning, selling or in any way part with the plaintiff’s property situate and lying at No.1 Independence Way, Kaduna, Kaduna State, measuring about 5.578 hectares and covered Certificate of Occupancy No. 17789 to a third party”.

Justice Balogun, however; adjourned the matter to March 24, 2022 for hearing on Thursday.