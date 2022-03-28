He also is the Co-founder and CEO of Meta Djinn, besides being the CEO of Fight of the Ages (FOTA).

The more we speak about how a few individuals and professionals have been working their way to the top and trying to question the norms to make their way to the highest success levels in the industry, the more we feel the need to talk about them. Wonder why? Because the journeys these individuals tread on and make choices along their path help others understand their genius in the world and ultimately inspire them to believe in their dreams, no matter the challenges and the competition, and choose to keep walking their path in every way.

Duc Trinh (Grey) did the same when he decided to enter the fintech world and become a true-blue professional and tech entrepreneur. Of course, his journey was filled with hurdles and challenges, but that never stopped him from developing and creating incredible things in the tech world. Today, he is the CEO of Fight of the Ages (FOTA), an outstanding AAA metaverse gaming project. He is also the CEO and Co-founder of his company Meta Djinn, besides being a strategic investor at Hobbit Investment.

He is thrilled with his FOTA metaverse, which consists of a 3D game experience, giving players the opportunity for role-playing and making their characters exclusively theirs in the fantasy world. It has aspects like Heroes, Lands, Items, and Worlds. He explains that in the Unity Saga, there are a total of 30 lands on three worlds, namely Greenland, The Earth, and The Nightmare, each is encrypted and assigned a unique NFT, highlighting that only the strongest heroes can have enough power to take the lead and rule these lands forever.

Recently, Duc Trinh had gained much more momentum and buzz in the crypto and the gaming sector when Fight of the Ages partnered with SupraOracles. To make the most of the online gaming industry, which has been on a consistent rise for the past few years, FOTA joined hands with SupraOracles this year and turned the heads of many across the world.

Online gaming, which has now ventured into crypto gaming, has entered the metaverse digital universe. FOTA has been in the industry for a decade and has given players an exceptional ‘multi-player online battle arena – role-playing game’ (MOBA-RPG) experience, powered by Microsoft Mesh (MR) technology. It is supported by SupraOracles, which aims to bridge the gap between Web3 technology and the traditional capital market.

FOTA is a Triple-A MOBA-based game that optimizes the NFT element of blockchain technology. Users of FOTA can own a valuable digital asset in the game through the concept of optimized NFT, and their metaverse platform is also more like the real world. Apart from that, DAO used by the development team at FOTA provides economic systems in the digital realm and forms the voting institution within the ecosystem. With this particular collaboration, users with Fight of the Ages will get an immersive experience utilizing Unity 3D, a technology for improving the visual experience of the characters and the whole world of FOTA.

Duc Trinh is more than excited for what’s coming in the Fight of the Ages that consists of the Heroes, Lands, Items, Worlds, and the metaverse. Entering into the FOTA metaverse, a 3D space, every player will become his unique heroes to begin their journey. Each Hero is born with his own story, mission, and power, which will lead to a battle where Heroes will either choose to fight for justice to protect the universe’s balance or lead a war of extermination and claim dominion.