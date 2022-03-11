Executive Director of Enugu-based nightclub, Gustavo By Cubana, Dubem Oguegbu aka Dubby Gustavo has been honoured by the Enugu Professionals Forum as the Entertainment Man of the Year. The event that was held a few days ago had in attendance the movers and shakers of the Enugu State.

Dubem Oguegbu has carved a niche for himself in the nightlife business of nightclubbing. He started his nightlife journey as far back as 2012 when along with his friend and partner, Christian Osuinyi established Platinum Lounge. He was a part of the success story of Platinum Lounge for seven years until the Cubana brand came calling and blossomed into a signature nightclub of Enugu State.

There are three brains behind the Gustavo By Cubana which consist of , Dubem Oguegbu aka Dubby Gustavo and his partner, Papi Chulo alias Papi Gustavo, both as Executive Directors. The mastermind behind the brand is Obi Cubana who is the Chairman of the Club.

Dubem Oguegbu aka Dubby Gustavo was a banker for many years before finding his calling in the nightclub business. He worked with Diamond Bank Plc from 2007 to 2012. After the banking experience he floated Platinum Lounge with a partner in 2012 to 2019.

His business journey continues in 2019 with the birth of Gustavo By Cubana, a nightclub that is currently shaping the landscape of nightlife in Enugu and indeed the entire Southeast region.

Dubem Oguegbu is a certified engineer with COREN (The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria). He studied Mechanical Engineering at Anambra State University, Uli 2005/2006 graduating set.

Apart from being a Senior Adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on Entertainment, he is also a brand ambassador of Remy Martin and Glenfiddich.