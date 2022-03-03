By Etop Ekanem

The leading Delta House of Assembly aspirant, under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Oke Umurhohwo has promised to better the lives of the good people of Ughelli North Constituency ll if given the opportunity to serve them.

Oke Umurhohwo who gave this promise at his Ughelli North residence, while hosting party faithful, appealed to the delegates and other party members to ensure they choose wisely who will best represent the interest of the Ughelli North constituency II come 2023, at the Delta State House of Assembly.

While calling on all the party faithful to support his aspiration, Oke Umurhohwo, said he has the interest of the constituency at heart, assuring the people of his readiness to deliver dividends of democracy to their doorsteps.

Oke Umurhohwo who said his words are his bond assured the people of Ughelli North Constituency ll of robust, quality representation and even distribution of democracy dividends in all wards across the constituency if voted for as the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

Speaking further, Umurhohwo said, “I want to commend all the delegates and party faithful for responding to my call, and l want to reaffirm my promise that if given the opportunity to serve, l will be fair to all and ensure equitable distribution of all projects accrued to the Ughelli North constituency II.

“I came out on my own to contest and to win, not sent by anybody. I am in the race because l believe l have the capacity and capability represent the people and the only way l can better the lives of my people is to give a selfless service to humanity, for one good turn deserve another.”