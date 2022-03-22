DSS OPERATIVES

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–AN anti-corruption group, Citizens Awareness Against Corruption and Social Vices Initiative,CAACASVI,has expressed concern over recent statement by the Department of State Service,DSS,to the effect that some politicians were planning to former crisis in the country.

But the group distanced itself from being among the groups allegedly in talks with the alleged planners of the crisis, vowing not to allow any person or groups with bad intention for the country to penetrate its fold.

But the group which said this in a statement, Tuesday,by its Executive Director, Comrade Olumuyiwa Onlede, vowed to speak against authorities on issues of fuel scarcity which it noted, authorities had failed to find solutions to.

“The statement by our reverred DSS that some state governors are holding series of meetings with some civil society organisations, organised labour and other groups in Nigeria in a bid to cause chaos is unfortunate if true.

“But we condemn such move in totality and we want to assure Nigerians that we are not part of such sinister motive to cause Nigerians who are already in pain due to man-made fuel scarcity,more pains.We are for peace and tranquillity of the country and will always be,”the statement said.

It, however,added:”But for the fuel scarcity that is causing Nigerians both economic and emotional pain, we shall always be against authorities that fail in their duty to deliver people oriented policies and good governance to the Nigerian people.”

The group further said,”We of the Citizens Awareness Against Corruption and Social Vices Initiative (CAACASVI) will at all times as usual, operate within the ambit of the law in consonance with global best practices as enshrined in the UN charter.”

It said,”The DSS with a wide coverage and capacity to unravel crimes even before it is perpetuated should know those involved in the evil plan in order to separate the grains from the chaff.”

“But they should be careful with the system outside the service in order not to be cajoled by a few elements in the petroleum sector or dragged into the politics.

“We can say categorically without fear of contradiction that as it stands today, Nigerians are in pain due to this unnecessary fuel scarcity in every part of the country.

“The proof is that Nigerians buying PMS at regulated pump price of N165 per litre are made to stay on the queue at filling stations for five to six hours. Those in states and rural communities do not stay on the queue but are made to pay between N220 and N250 per litre, a situation that we see as unfortunate at this critical period in our economic growth as a nation,”it further said.