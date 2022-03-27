By Evelyn Usman

The drunk Naval Rating who allegedly stabbed and shot a medical doctor two weeks ago in Lekki area of Lagos has been arrested.

His arrest was confirmed by the Director of Naval Information, Commodore Adedotu Ayo-Vaughan, weekend.

The medical doctor, Owen Edo-Ojo, who went for a spa session on Gbamgbala street, Elegushi, Lekki, at about 7.30pm parked his car in front of a building reportedly owned by a senior Military personnel.

Explaining what happened, the mother of the injured doctor, who took to social media to alert Military authorities, said her son had barely turned off the ignition when a man in mufti knocked on the vehicle. She was seen in the video with her battered son on the hospital bed.

Explaining, she said: ” He wound down the glass and asked what the problem was. The man in mufti told him to move the car or he would move him.

“My son said he should have said it calmly. The next thing the man said was that ‘I will shoot you and the Federal Government will give me thanks.’

“He (son) thought it was a joke. Then, three soldiers who were guarding the building, dragged my son out of the car and gave him the beating of his life.

“One of them brought a knife and stabbed him on the neck. He also had a cut on the hand. Nigerians, see what security men have done. They also shot him while on his way to the police station. He managed to go to a nearby police (Ilasan) and reported the matter.

“One of the bullets has been extracted. The others are still inside his body. I want the Government, Navy, Army and Police to find out the man and why my son should deserve this ill treatment that was meted on him because he parked and was not resisting them not to move the car.”

Arrest

Vanguard gathered that when the report reached the naval headquarters, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, directed that the rating be fished out.

Director of Naval Information, Commodore Adedotu Ayo-Vaughan, confirmed that the rating in question had been apprehended and detained while due investigation was ongoing to unravel the circumstances that led to the alleged shooting and stabbing of Dr Owen .

Ayo-Vaughan said: “Furthermore, the Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship Wey, at Navy Town, Ojo Lagos, under whose jurisdiction the incident occurred paid a visit to the Edo-Ojo family on March 24,2022, to empathize and confirm the condition of Dr. Owen. Equally as directed by the Chief of the Naval Staff, if found culpable the rating would be appropriately punished with the extant provisions of the Armed Forces Act.

“The Nigerian Navy assures the general public that the Service is not unmindful of the place of discipline, professionalism and respect of the civil populace by naval personnel in the discharge of their duties .

“Accordingly, the general public is assured of the Navy’s commitment to the respect and protection of law abiding citizens while ensuring that appropriate punishment is meted out on any of its personnel that violates extant regulations and Standard Operating procedure.”

Vanguard News Nigeria