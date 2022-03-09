Parents and guardians have been admonished to closely monitor their children and wards, in order to curb the prevalence of drug abuse in society.

The Oyo State Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mr Abdullahi Saeed, gave the admonition on Wednesday, when he paid a courtesy visit to the chairman of the Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority (OYRTMA), Chief Akin Fagbemi, in his office at the State Secretariat, Ibadan.

Saeed, who noted that youths were more involved in drug abuse, called on parents and guardians to keenly monitor activities of their children and wards and always pay attention to their needs.

He further stated that the NDLEA needed the support of critical stakeholders in carrying its message of war against drug abuse to the general public.

Saeed noted that drug abuse is the biggest challenge in the society recently and that the menace had contributed immensely to the insecurity across the nation.

He said the agency had intensified its statutory responsibility to curb the menace to the barest and also take the message of war against drug abuse to every nook and crannies of the country.

Saeed said the visit is to seek collaboration with OYRTMA on how the menace of drug trafficking and its abuse could be curbed.

He noted that OYRTMA works directly with the public and therefore would be one of the right channels to reach out to society on the need to wage war against drug abuse.

The commander disclosed that drug peddlers now engage the services of commercial drivers to deliver the illegal consignments in another town or city since they (peddlers) had realised that NDLEA officers were really after them.

He urged the OYRTMA to assist the agency with useful information whenever they come across any vehicle with these illegal drugs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Saeed used the opportunity of the visit to name Fagbemi the NDLEA Ambassador in Oyo State.

He explained that the agency went round the state before it narrowed down on the appointment of the OYRTMA boss as its ambassador.

In his remarks, Fagbemi thanked the NDLEA Commander for the honour and promised that OYRTMA would collaborate with the agency in its war against drug trafficking and abuse.

He added that tackling drug abuse would help to reduce crime and create a serene environment where economic and social activities could strive.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria