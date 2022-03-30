By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, has intercepted two trucks loaded with 90,000 litres of suspected adulterated diesel in Ikom LGA of Cross River state.

Commandant of NSCDC in Cross River state, Mr. Samuel Fadeyi who conducted newsmen round the impounded trucks on Wednesday at the NSCDC exhibit yard in Calabar South said the trucks were impounded on March 23, 2022 in Ikom local government area of the state.

He said that the trucks were intercepted through intelligence gathering, having escaped the eyes of other security personnel along the Port-Harcourt-Uyo road.

According to him, shortly after the arrest, men of the NSCDC mandated the drivers to drive the trucks to Calabar and sadly, the drivers jumped out of the trucks along the road and ran away.

He lamented that the act by the drivers was capable of causing more havoc, but not for the skillful control of the trucks by his men.

His words:” These trucks and the drivers were arrested on March 23 2022 in Ikom local government area. Each of the trucks carried 45,000 litres of suspected adulterated diesel.

“Both drivers ran away in the process of moving them to Calabar and this almost created a disaster; you can imagine what would have happened if it rammed into people.

“But my men were able to salvage the situation. I want to believe that if all is well with this product, there wouldn’t have been any reason for the drivers to run away.

“The product is going through analysis in the laboratory, pending what we get from it; but this truck is likely going to be forfeited to the Federal Government.

“This will serve as a deterrent to others. From whichever angle we look at this, the owners must lose something,” he said.

He commended the Commandant General of NSCDC for equipping men of the command with the necessary tools and logistics for optimal operations and service delivery to the nation.

He warned those involved in the ‘shady deals’ to desist from putting the lives of innocent Nigerians who may go out innocently to buy such products at their own risk.

In a related development, the Cross River State Commissioner of Police, CP Aminu Alhassan has warned Carjacking syndicates in the metropolis and its environs to leave the town now or face to full wrath of the law.

CP Aminu who gave the warning on Wednesday in a release signed by the Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Irene Ugbo made available to Vanguard also urged car owners,users, to be more security conscious by using steering locks and other security gadgets to protect their cars.

“Our attention has been drawn to the current report of incessant car theft in the Metropolis

and its environs by heartless persons or group of persons who have resolved to cause untold hardship to car owners or permanently deny them right of ownership to unsuspecting members of the public.

“Consequent upon the above, members of the public/car owners are hereby advised to be security conscious, adopt preventive measures like steering locks/installation of electronic circuit devices etc.

“The Command is assiduously strategizing to burst and uncover the syndicate(s) behind these unwholesome acts we enjoin those involved to have a change of mind, pursue profitable ventures with right attitude. We therefore by this statement warn any one person or group to desist from such or face the full weight of the law” he stated.

