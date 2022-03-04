Dr. Stefano Piotti’ is a Nigerian-Italian and has lived in Nigeria for over 24 years. He is a Knight of Honour of the Italian Republic and an Ambassador of Peace- Mayor of Peace. (United Nations (Polac), and recipient of the Women in Leadership (AWLO) Phenomenal man of the year award, for his unwavering contribution to women empowerment.

He is the MD/CEO of Stephano Integrated Services Limited (SISL). A Nigerian-based Consultancy Company mainly offering business development and consultancy services for companies in the Oil and Gas Industry. The company is divided into two sections the oil & gas division and the creative division. He has displayed commitment, team participation, and self-development throughout his career.

In addition to the Oil & Gas activities carried out by his company SISL, Dr. Stefano has successfully established other brands such as “Steph Fashion House”, Pizzamore Restaurant, Steph Movies, and single handily championed Steph Piotti Foundation.

Dr. Stefano over the years has shown exemplary leadership and has made a remarkable impact on the cultural and social welfare of his community by being impeccably attentive to the plight of those around him.

He is an assertive lover of arts and supports the industry by purchasing selected artworks from the upcoming, middle, and top artists, in Nigeria alongside other West African Countries, including the Middle East of Africa. These arts are displayed in the various establishments owned by Stephano Integrated Services Limited which could easily pass for an art hub due to their unique decoration of art collections.

He loves music, general entertainment, and sports. Over the years Dr. Stefano has organized music talent shows, like (the Decisive talent hunt), sports competitions (Decisive Junior Tennis tournament) and individual career sponsorship of the same institutions to motivate and incentivized the young minds in the industry.

He is a dogged fellow and always finds new ways to support the creative industry in Nigeria. He believes every child deserves a chance at education and supports this process by sponsoring study groups, individual and skill acquisition at various levels through his “Seeds of Change’’ educational program.

His passion for Nigerian society’s cultural values and social development is ever-present, as he works to increase the visibility and impact of everyone around him at both regional and global levels, and this can be seen through his foundation which is driven to achieve this aim.

THE STEPH PIOTTI FOUNDATION

The Steph Piotti charity Foundation is one of the largest privately-owned humanitarian organizations in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The foundation activities started in the year 2012 but became officially registered in the year 2014. The key commitment of the foundation has been very impactful, especially for less privileged individuals.

The activities of the foundation are carried out through varying initiatives such as job creation, sponsorship, medicals, education, and entrepreneurship, with the goodwill of the foundation activities reaching within and outside the shores of the country. One of these many initiatives is the Miss Steph Charity Pageant, operating under the auspices of the Steph Piotti Charity Foundation, and one of the top pageants in Rivers State, with 9 successful previous editions.

ABOUT MISS STEPH PAGEANT

Currently, registration is ongoing for Miss Steph and you can check our Instagram handle Miss_Steph_Pageant for more details. However, the Miss Steph pageant was officially established in the year 2014, as the Miss Steph foundation charity Queen. It started as a charity initiative single-handedly championed by Dr. Stefano Piotti through the Steph Piotti foundation, particularly for the development of young and talented creatives in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

The initiative was born to support young talented individuals, offering them a platform to build their artistic careers and therefore economically empowering them. Over the years the brand has evolved and has by itself been successful in purporting its primary motives, which is breeding self-development and instilling confidence in young people.

The yearly event which screams elegance has been nothing short of a humanitarian convergence and has stayed as a perfect vehicle to reach out to the less privileged. Miss Steph has been very precise and concise in choosing their Queens, as so far, all the participants have a similar aim, the opportunity, and the right platform to fulfill their deepest desire which is to give back whilst brand building themselves.

The first edition was won by Miss Favour followed by Miss Gloria who had emerged as the second queen in the beauty, music, and talent event. In the years that followed the Crown has been graced by several Queens and a mix of runner-ups known as the Steph queens.

The current titleholder is an undergraduate of Biochemistry from Rivers State University, Miss Uduak Emmanuel who hails from Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria. The contestants and winners of the pageant are exposed to the nitty-gritty of the Foundation, the values and culture the Foundation holds, her practices, and exposure to the community.

This is our tenth edition, and it is focused on Charity, “themed” Promoting Culture through Talent” in remembrance of how we started. The registration is ongoing at the moment, we have also recently commenced a yearlong talent hunt where the selected three (3) best artists will compete for the grand prize at the Miss Steph main event.