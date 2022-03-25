The world is waking up to a new reality. That we don’t, rather, can’t live in bubbles of our own making but must participate collectively in the building of our society is becoming common knowledge today. In short, people are learning the virtues and values of teamwork. While some fields come to mind instantly when one thinks of collaboration, a doctor and a patient don’t fall into that space naturally. Thankfully, things are changing.

Doctors and patients are now collaborating with more comfort and ease. There’s less fear in patients as doctors have become increasingly accommodating and open to answering their questions. In turn, the patients, too, are learning to communicate themselves effectively, thus saving time and energy. This shift has led Dr. Scott Young, one of America’s leading cosmetic dentists, to conclude that a patient-led approach is the best choice doctors and dentists can make right now. Let’s understand this better.

Dr. Young runs a popular practice in Texas. From the start of his career, he knew his job was to exceed customer expectations regarding their dental makeovers. He says, “I have always let my practice follow the needs of my clients. They guide me with what they want, need, and feel. For my part, I help them improve their understanding of their need and what it would take to get there. It has always been customer-centric, rather patient-centric. My job, apart from the procedures, is to ensure that I pave the way for them towards comfort, ease, and confidence.”

Dr. Young’s one-on-one approach has been a relief to all his patients who have come to depend on him for their dental aesthetics. Dr. Young owes his growing popularity to his ability to form genuine relationships with his clients. He says, “I treat my clients as friends I’d like to help. This approach gives us room to establish comfort and trust, which ultimately seeps into the procedure and enhances its result.”

Dr. Young’s patient-centric approach brings fresh perspectives on bringing about change via collaboration. We wish him good luck.