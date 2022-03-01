Like it is often said, history is often written by champions and sometimes they rewrite it. Though many may not agree with the phenomenal status of this very astute great man of God, Dr Antoni Okoh, popularly known as Dr of Recovery, a man who does not brook sycophancy or undue publicity, going about doing God’s work quietly and diligently.

Over time, he has made himself a problem-solver for indigent people across all borders, and this is what he does without blinking an eye. He therefore believes in the saying in the Holy scripture that says “Occupy till I come”.

Dr Antoni Okoh is the president and founder of Sovereign Word Church which is one of the fast growing Churches in Nigeria, and has branches in Los Angeles, US, Namibia, Durblin, Spain and other countries of the world.

He recently held his regional program “Day Of Recovery” in one of his branches in Lagos, Lekki Center. It was huged, superlative and prophetic, profering solutions to problems. Healing and Deliverance took place. Lots of testimonies was been recorded across the globe, those watching from live broadcast receives instant answers to prayers even from the past Day Of Recovery held in other branch in Nigeria shares their testimonies. It is usually on Live Broadcast, viewing in every part of the world.

According to the host, Dr Antoni Okoh, the facilitator of Day Of Recovery, says that Day of Recovery is a revelation from God which started in 2002. Explaining Day of Recovery as recovering from all aspects of life, restoration & absolutely recovery from everything.

In one of his series during ministration, talks about Sin and Idolatry which drives the supernatural. Sin produces Fear. Sin is an enemy according to the Holy scripture, (proverb 28:1). Sin produces Fear. A sinner runneth when no man pursueth. Constant and deliberate Sin brings the sense of unworthiness and the accuser of the brethren will torment you.

When a man is not living right he becomes so fearful, he fears everything. Dr Okoh urged thousands of viewers watching the live broadcast around the world to flee from sin because when you sin, you are robbed of your confidence and you are also a disqualifier, he added.

He also pointed that a man who lives in sin becomes a vessel unto dishonor. Sin robs you from your harvest and hinders you from receiving from God. The guess artist, Gabriel Peters led everyone to an atmosphere of electrified praise and worship.

Apostle Dr Antoni Okoh is a man of God to the core, a teacher of the word, a man of prayer who has the mind of Christ and is a major prophet of God for the world today. The program which was theme “Countless Wonders without Numbers” brought Healing, Miracles, Deliverance, Prophecies, and God’s intervention in the lives of participants.