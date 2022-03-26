By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin.

A former member of House of Representatives representing Ilorin east/Ilorin south federal constituency of Kwara state, Hon. Amuda Kannike has declared his intention to vie for Kwara Central senatorial election under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023 general elections.

Kannike who said this in Ilorin while submitting his letter of intention to the senatorial chairman,Alhaji Owolabi said his ambition was premised on his political experience while he was in the house of representatives for four years and his exemplary performance.

The PDP chieftain, and an ally of former governor Alh Abdulfatah Ahmed who brought him into Kwara politics, in a Booklet titled “My Score card,8th Assembly 2015-2019” said 3412 persons benefitted from medical welfare and economic intervention, 1506 persons benefitted from his empowerment programme, while 631 persons benefitted from training and development programmes.

Kannike who was also former Commissioner for Works and Transport in the last administration said he initiated 61 infrastructure development projects during his tenure in the house of representatives while he initiated 15 bills,23 motions and 1 petition.

He said his experience in the house of representatives had prepared him for the task ahead in the senate, saying that”with my experience and achievements I’m more prepared to deliver dividends of democracy to my people in kwara Central.”

He however said that, the next elections which would be a landslide victory for candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)would proof another acceptance of the Saraki dynasty in the political leadership of the state.

He stressed that the development would also show Kwarans that the present government in the state has allegedly failed to meet the yearnings and aspirations since assumption of office on May 29, 2019.

.Hon. Kannike expressed optimism that , the people of the state have seen the light and would vote for the PDP so as to return the Saraki dynasty to the political control of the state.

He stated that, the immediate past administration had impacted positively to the doorsteps of the people of the state that the present administration can never supersede those achievements.

Kannike added that, “the people of the state have realised that they had made a great mistake during the 2019 general elections by voting in the All Progressives Congress(APC) and they are now ready to use their votes to send the APC out of the governance of the state in the 2023 general elections”.

The former lawmaker noted that, the forthcoming general elections in the state would be a great testimony that the people of the state still love PDP and this will be demonstrated during the period.

He opined that, he would be a servant of the people so as to bring much needed dividends of democracy to the people of Ilorin west, Ilorin east, Asa and Ilorin south local government councils that make up the Kwara Central senatorial district of the state.

Kannike further pointed out that, he has used his past political positions to better the lots of the members of his constituents while at the National Assembly and this will be replicated if given chance to represent the senatorial at the senate.

He therefore said that, he will continue to be accessible to the people of the senatorial in order to garner their ideas and opinions that would transform the senatorial and the state in general.

Responding, the Kwara Central senatorial chairman, Alhaji Owolabi described the aspirant as a trusted politician that if getting the senatorial ticket, he would add values to the senatorial and the entire state.