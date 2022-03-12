By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – Popular cleric in Ogun state, Prophet Sunday Dare Iyunade, has called on Nigerian Christians to take active parts in the nation’s politics, to salvage the country’s democracy from collapse.

Iyunade, the President of Pentecostal Sanctuary Bible Ministries with headquarters in Ijebu-Ode, who spoke at a press conference, organised to herald the activities marking the 26th anniversary and 20th annual convention of the church,

charged the church leaders to sensitise their members on the need to actively participate in the electioneering process, saying Nigeria is dire need of Christian leaders of high integrity.

The cleric lamented that democracy had been bastardised in Nigeria, saying that only Nigerians, especially the Christians with integrity can cleanse the system.

“Christians are running away from politics because they think it is a dirty game. It is the role of the church to sensitise and encourage their members to actively participate in politics”.

“Christians are not up to 5 percent of those in politics. The church must wake to its responsibility. They must raise Christians with an untainted character who will rescue Nigeria from the doom we are heading to.

“The church must also mobilise their members towards nation-building. The nation’s democratic system has been bastardised by the people in power, they have destroyed our democracy and until Christians with Integrity join politics, things will remain the same”, Iyunade said.

He noted that the forthcoming 2023 election would amount to a waste of insufficient and unavailable resources, if the election fails to produce the right set of leaders.

The cleric accused the political class of contributing to the challenges of insecurity bedeviling the country.

He called for the withdrawal of security operatives attached to VIPs and politicians, arguing that “Nigeria will not be safe until politicians no longer feel secured.”

“Insecurity in the nation will persist as the architects and sponsors of insecurity are still on the ground. Unless they leave, insecurity cannot be combated.

“Insecurity is an instrument in the hands of some politicians”, the cleric alleged.

Speaking on the state of the nation, Iyunade noted that the current hardship being experienced in the country is deliberately caused by the present administration, describing it as a political weapon created to ‘weakened the masses’, positing that we are in a political war in Nigeria.

He called on the government at the state and federal levels to create enabling environment for small and medium scale businesses to thrive, through the provision of loans and the formulation of policies to encourage them.