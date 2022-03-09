By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

THE Authentic Mogaji of Ibadanland, also known as Ibadan family heads, yesterday, urged the Olubadan-elect, Chief Lekan Balogun, to ensure that members of Ibadan Mogajis and those on the line of Olubadan are promoted, based on merit.

The Olubadan-elect is expected to be installed as Olubadan on Friday.

In a communiqué by their spokesman, Mogaji Wale Oladoja, after their monthly meeting, held at Oja-Oba Olubadan palace, the group said they were proud of the Ibadan culture and tradition.

Those present at the meeting were Messrs Wale Oladoja, Adekunle Olaonumi Aperin, Abduljelil Adanla, Wale Alago, Ademola Kobomoje, Sheriff Olukusa, Akinsola and Fatai Olanrewaju.

The communiqué reads: “After our monthly meeting, we have decided to continue promoting unique culture and traditions of Ibadan land. We also congratulated the Olubadan-designate, Dr Lekan Balogun on his forthcoming installation.

“We advise the new Olubadan of Ibadanland to imbibe the fear of God and ensure merit in promoting our members. We know him to be a God-fearing individual and a respected elder state man.

“We wish the Olubadan-designate long life and rapid development of Ibadanland. We also congratulate all the sons and daughters of Ibadanland on their steadfastness during the short Olubadan’s transition.”