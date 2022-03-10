By Onozure Dania

Methodist Girls’ High School Yaba, Old Girls’ Association (MGHS OGA) has encouraged the current students of their alma mater, to pursue their dreams and don’t let anybody limit them.

They were also advised to be focused, have self confidence, and have a voice no matter what people say about them.

The Methodist Girls’ High School Old Girls’ Association celebrated the 2022, International Women’s Day (IWD) with the current students of the school with the Theme:” #BreaktheBias.”

Speaking at the event, Nigerian Retired Track and field legend Modupe Oshikoya, encouraged the students and admonished them never to let anybody take their talents from them.

She said that those of them that would like to run far, shouldn’t allow anybody take their talents from them and if they have talents they should use it to the best of their ability, adding that because of her tracks she got a scholarship.

Oshikoya, a product of Methodist Girls High School, Yaba, is one of the greatest athletes Nigeria ever produced, competing in sprint, long jump, high jump and heptathlon.

Also speaking at the event, The President of the Old Girls’ Association, Maj Gen Tilewa Amusu (rtd) acknowledged the Principal, Dame Oluyemisi Idowu for facilitating the close relationship that old girls had with the school. The bond facilitates OGA sponsored mentoring of current students as evident in the session at which the 70s star athlete, Nigeria’s Golden Girl, Modupe Oshikoya (Class of 68 – 72) was Special Guest.