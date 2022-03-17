By Nwafor Sunday

President Nigeria AgriBusiness Group NABG, Dr Emmanuel Itoya Ijewere has advised Nigerian parents, stakeholders and Agriculturists, to stop forcing youths to join agribusiness.

Itoya Ijewere made this known at an event organized by Vanguard, “The economic forum series: Agribusiness and Food security summit 2022”, at the Civic Centre.

With the theme, ‘Enhancing Nigeria’s food security in a changing climate and digital technology environment’, Itoya Ijewere, frowned at the rate at which youths are forced to join Agribusiness.

In his words: “Don’t force youths to join Agric business, make it attractive for them. Make it sexy. Agric should be demand driven”.

Speaking on Nigerian youths and choice of jobs, the outspoken president of NABG opined: “When you ask any youth of about 26 years old what he wants to do, his answer will surprise you.

“Most of them will say, I want to travel outside the country or do internet stuff.” He called on the government and stakeholders to make Agriculture attractive for Nigerian youths.