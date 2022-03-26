.

By James Ogunnaike

Prof. Jude Mbukanma of Dominican University, Samonda, Ibadan has lamented the disturbing long absence of strong morals of patriotism, uprightness, diligence, contentment, reward for hardwork in the country saying that the restoration of these values will go a long way in tackling the myriad of challenges confronting the country.

Prof. Mbukanma disclosed that a situation in our educational system where moral science is relegated while the study of natural science is celebrated will always lead to churning out of products that are morally bankrupt.

The Professor of Ethics and Philosophy of Religious Studies, according to a statement made available to journalists by the Media Consultant to the university, Prince Cletus Ilobanafor, was quoted to have stated this while delivering the first inaugural lecture of the university with the theme “The Abandonment of Moral Science In The Pursuit Of Natural Science Education; The Great Mistake In The Theory of

Modernization”.

He said Nigerians and their leaders at various levels of government must embrace the virtues of patriotism and love for the country to lift the nation above its many woes”.

Prof Mbukanma said it is therefore important for the subject of moral science which teaches those strong virtues of love, diligence, truthfulness, contentment, patriotism among others to be introduced to the country’s educational curriculum and should be taught from primary school.

He said, “let us give Moral Science a priority consideration in our educational system as we cannot expect good behaviour if moral isn’t in place and note that virtue is teachable and its reward is happiness.”

The erudite Professor emphasized that the focus on natural science lies in the defect of modern philosophy of education, adding that though science has given us technology which had proved very useful to humanity but education in natural science and technology does not result in the production of morally-good people in a political society and does not have the miracle of the conversion of human hearts.

He said “when people lack moral education, they make over and again erroneous judgment in their moral choices and same in political life. However, what is needed to be done to curb the human tendency to resort to violence and justify aggression is simply the teaching of Moral Science in families, society, the Political environment and finally in our educational

system”.

Speaking on his Inaugural, he said the duty has been done as he can be very sad if he couldn’t do it, adding that who knows when his stay on earth will be over. He however acknowledged God Almighty for the opportunity to deliver his beliefs on an intellectual journey.

On the dwindling academic standard in Nigeria, Professor Jude O.

While thanking God for the grace to deliver the first inaugural lecture of the university

Mbukanma disclosed that the rot being witnessed in the education sector also boiled down to the absence of strong values such as patriotism, commitment, diligence among others.

He said that “people are no longer patriotic, many don’t even see it as a virtue and people don’t like it. I think people don’t obey the details for moral law within their hearts and what can we do? Nigerians have to love the country to be able to solve the problem and in religion, we have to continue to pray that God should touch the hearts of the leaders to do the right things for the country too”.

Speaking at the event, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Anthony Alaba Akinwale expressed his joy to have his own teacher give the first inaugural lecture at the university where he currently heads.

Prof Akinwale said, “It is very imperative to be reminded that the lecture of today challenges us to ensure that we do not separate politics from morality; and if separated, our challenges in the country will remain insurmountable”.

Other dignitaries at the lecture included the Dean of Science, Dominican University, Prof. Domingo Okorie, the acting Librarian, Mrs Blessing Mbah, Rev Kenneth Nkadi, the Registrar of the university,

Prof. Kenneth from Library and Archival Science, University of Ibadan. Others are Most Rev Dr Ayo-Maria Ayoyebi, Emeritus Catholic Bishop of Ilorin), Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Ajewole who represented

Most Rev. Gabriel Abegunrin, Catholic Archbishop of Ibadan), Ambassador Martin Uhomoibhi (Fmr. President of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Ambassador Ayo Olukanni, the Director-General of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, NACCIMA) Barr. Mutiu Agboke, Oyo State Resident Electoral Commissioner, INEC among other lecturers and students of the university.