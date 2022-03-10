.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has commenced the publication of details of sex offenders in the state to serve as deterrence to others.

The Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, DSVA, Mrs Titilola Vivour- Adeniyi, who disclosed this during a press conference at the agency’s office on Thursday, added that the measure was also in furtherance of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s zero tolerance to all forms of domestic and sexual violence.

The details according to the Executive Secretary includes; the name and picture of the sex offender, the nature of the offence as well as the duration of the sentence handed down by the court.

Vivour-Adeniyi, noted that this was in line with the provisions of the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency Law, particularly section 42 which provides that the Agency is to periodically publish details of Sex convicts in the state.

She also said letters of advisory have been issued to local governments and traditional rulers of the communities where the convicts previously resided.

“This measure is one amongst many deployed by the state government to end the culture of impunity and also serve as a deterrence to other sex offenders,” she explained.

Vivour-Adeniyi stressed that as further provided in the law, the details of sex convicts are to be published periodically on the State Government’s website, (www.lagosstate.gov.ng), the website of the Ministry of Justice ( https://lagosstatemoj.org) and the Agency’s website; ( www.dsvrtlagos.org)

She reiterated that the stance of the state government is resolute in preventing incidents of sexual and domestic abuse, while ensuring justice for all survivors.

Vivour-Adeniyi added that to report any case of domestic and sexual violence, residents should call the toll-free number, 08000333333.