By Gabriel Olawale

Distell Wine & Spirit Nigeria Limited has unveiled 4th Street non-alcoholic sparkling wine into the Nigerian market.

Speaking during the product launched in Ikeja, Lagos, Managing Director of Distell Wine & Spirit Nigeria Limited, Mr. Steve Ighorimoto said that 4th Street sparkling wine has a subtle and sweet aroma, a perfect viscosity that anyone would find totally satisfactory and a taste that makes it totally perfect; either as a stand-alone drink or as an accompaniment to snacks and meals.

“The product has been carefully crafted and beautifully mulled to provide a heady feel and a pleasant taste without any additive that could be injurious to your health. Think of 4th Street non-alcoholic sparkling wine as a drink that you can enjoy 100 percent your way.

“Either day or night, hangouts with friends, house parties, weddings, official events and other parties; at work, school and at any other location where getting good vibes is the goal, 4th Street non-alcoholic wine is a perfect choice. It has no age barriers,” Ighorimoto added.

He explained that from research, it was revealed that After the COVID pandemic, wine business has grown rapidly because people are much more aware of their health and want healthier options of drinks, hence the introduction of the 4th Street non-alcoholic drink.

Corroborating his views, Marketing Director for Distell Africa, Kushilla Thomas said Nigeria as a country has a huge population and vibrant youth that the brand resonates with as evident in the significant growth of the 4th Street brands in the country over the years.

“The focus of the launch campaign is to position 4th Street’s new non-alcoholic sparkling wine as the drink of choice for young, upbeat, urban, and social Nigerians looking to celebrate their way, drink anytime their way.”

On her part, Distell Marketing Lead for West Africa, Vireshree Naidoo noted that the entire product from the content, to the packaging is locally sourced in Nigeria, and having gone through thorough research and quality proofing, is ready to be launched into the Nigerian market and for export.

She explained that the company is set to roll out it’s Below-the Line (BTL) and Above-the-Line (ATL) activities to drive awareness and visibility of the product, as it strives to successfully build presence in the market

National Sales Lead for Distell Nigeria, Alexander Onoghodjare, was also present at the launch of the new wine that is said to have come into the market to give other products a good shake in the red wine category.