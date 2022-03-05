A screenshot from the video showing the passenger’s mother examining the bus.

Management of Lagos Bus Services Limited, LBSL, has said Police have commenced investigation into the alleged disappearance of one of their passengers, named Bamishe, after the bus was sighted in the firm’s bus yard.

The driver of the bus with Lagos registration number, AGL 94 YD, was also said to have disappeared, raising fears that the girl must have been kidnapped.

Viral video

The firm’s reaction is coming on the heels of a video that had gone viral. It shows a woman who said she was the victim’s mother.

In the trending video, she is crying and calling out on the management to produce her child alive, saying she was last seen on the LBSL bus parked in the yard.

The wailing woman claimed that her girl, who boarded the said bus from Ajah en route Oshodi, suddenly disappeared last Saturday and all efforts to find her failed, before the bus was traced to LBSL yard.

“They must produce my innocent Bamishe. I sent her to Lagos to make money and not be used for ritual as her blood cannot work for anyone.

“She boarded the bus at Ajah going to Oshodi since then we can’t find Bamishe. They must bring him out for me alive,” the mother cried.

Management denies involvement

Initially, Primero company, widely known as Bus Rapid Transit, BRT operator, was initially accused of the act but the management denied any involvement in the incident.

When contacted Public Relations Officer, Primero, Mutiu Olalekan, said it was a mistaken identify.

According to Olalekan,”Primero is not in any way associated with the missing passenger story.

“We have five bus operating companies registered by Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA, in Lagos State.

“Primero operates only on two routes within Lagos state. Ikorodu to TBS and Oshodi to Abule-Egba.

“We are not operating on Lekki/Chevron to Oshodi. The bus belongs to another operator of BRT on that route.

“You can confirm details from LAMATA or Lagos State Ministry of Transportation.”

When contacted, Public Relations Officer of LBSL, Afolabi Olawale, confirmed the development, urging members of public to exercise restraint and maintain calm as the state police command has commenced investigation into alleged disappearance.

According to Afolabi, “Lagos Police are on top of the matter. They are investigating it.

“I therefore, implore members of the public to direct all enquiries to the state police command for response. We appeal for calm.”

