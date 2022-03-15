*Donate multi-million naira science laboratory project

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has joined his contemporaries and colleagues of Odi Government Secondary School, Odi in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state, yesterday, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Old Boys and Girls Association in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Gov. Odiri, who hosted his colleagues and dignitaries at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall in Government House, noted that the association had a long, tumultuous fifty years journey that members could attest to, stressing it was a journey worthwhile with some of them gone to sleep from 1972 to date.

He noted that the celebration was not just to make merry, stressing it was also meant to give back to the school and society in general and commended the former military governor of Old Rivers State and traditional ruler of Twon Brass, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, who initiated the policies that gave children in rural areas got access to education.

He thanked the president of the association, Prof. Ebimiowei Etebu, present, past executive councils, members and products of the institution who had excelled and distinguished themselves in various fields of endeavour and impacted in the school in the provision of infrastructure and other forms of support.

However, some old boys and girls present at the occasion, who were commended by the governor for their contributions to the school and society include the Deputy Governor Sen. Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the state commissioner for works and infrastructure, Dr Tonye Isenah, Rear Admiral Godfrey Yanga (rtd), Mr Moses Teibowei, Mr Franklin Aganaba, Brig. Eric Angaye, Chief Emonena Victor Wayles Egukawhore (JP) among others.

However, the special guest of honour and Chief launcher of the occasion, Chief Egukawhore, thanked Gov. Diri and members for the rare privilege accorded him, emphasizing that the unity of the association was unrivalled and worthy of emulation and urged both the political and business classes to build on the existing bond.

However, high point of the occasion was fundraising for the building of a befitting science laboratory for the school with members doling out millions of naira for the project while a minute silence was observed in memory of departed members.

However, dignitaries at the occasion include speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abraham Ingobere, Chief judge of the state, Justice Kate Abiri, member representing Sagbama/Ekeremor federal constituency, Hon. Fredrick Agbedi, wife of governor Diri, Justice (Mrs) Ebibomor Diri among others.

*Gov. Douye Diri (left), Chief Emonena Wayles Egukawhore (centre) and Sen. Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo right at the occasion.