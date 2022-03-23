…as Vanguard assures fair coverage

BY Gabriel Ewepu

The new Director of Defence Information, Major General Jimmy Akpor, on Wednesday paid a visit to the Northern Region Office of Vanguard Media Limited in Abuja and called for support in disseminating fair, accurate and objective defense information to the public.



Maj. Gen Akpor said he was in Vanguard to seek the support of the influential newspaper to support the military in ensuring that its operations were properly covered and understood and appreciated by Nigerians and to help create a positive image for the institution.

Maj Gen. Akpor, who was accompanied by other senior military officers, namely Commodore Mohammed Wabi, Group Captain Iheoma, and Major Uba, were received by the Northern Regional Editor, Soni Daniel.



The DDI acknowledged the strategic position , which Vanguard occupies in the Nigerian media space and the need to continue to support the work the military is doing to safeguard all Nigerians.

It will be recalled that Major General Jimmy Akpor took over as the new DDI on January 21, 2022 from Major General Benjamin Olufemi Sawyer, after being appointed as the Force Commander of the United Nation’s Interim Military Security Mission in Abiyei, South Sudan.



Akpor noted: “It is always customary that as the new DDI I should physically come to to present myself to you as a very important stakeholder in the industry and as a Newspapers, which my father used to read consistently until his death.

“Your place in the media industry is known and my visit today is to continue to solicit your support in managing the image of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, effecting and nurturing the image of the Armed Forces of Nigeria as we go about doing our constitutional rule.

“You very much know the leadership focus of the Chief of Defense Staff, which is to foster a professional armed forces capable of effecting constitutional imperatives as enshrined in Section 217 of the Constitution.

“So as we carry out our constitutional roles we need public support to be able to give us the fuel to be able to conquer, soldier on because when things are difficult public support is key.

“I will always say the media while we guard the physical space the media guards the soul of the country because whatever is sown in the mind remains there, and the only thing that can have influence on what is sown in the mind is what you people write. So no matter how much we do it is you that will let the public to know that we are doing so much and for them to continue to give us support even when things are difficult.”

“This country belongs to all of us, and we all need a very peaceful space for all of us to live our dreams.

Responding, the Regional Editor, Northern Operations of Vanguard Newspaper, Soni Daniel, assured the military of the support of the media house in helping to disseminate accurate and objective information to the public at all times.

Mr. Daniel explained that the need for accurate information was more crucial given the invasion of the media space by purveyors of fake news with high potential for manipulation and distortion of facts by mischievous people masquerading as journalists.

“In line with the motto of our newspaper which is “Towards a better life for all”, Vanguard will help the military to educate everybody to able to make informed decisions that would help them to organise their lives,” Daniel said.